Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Head-To-Head Review

Wynn Macau and Century Casinos are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Century Casinos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A $14.76 0.51 Century Casinos $510.20 million 0.25 $7.98 million ($0.71) -5.96

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Macau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wynn Macau and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.87%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wynn Macau shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08%

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

