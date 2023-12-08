Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528,388 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $89,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $80,728,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

CRL opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

