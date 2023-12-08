Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

