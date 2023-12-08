Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

