Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chewy Trading Down 0.6 %

CHWY stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.