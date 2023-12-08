Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHWY stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
