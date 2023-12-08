Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,226,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,976,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

