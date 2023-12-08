ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

