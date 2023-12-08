Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $115.97 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $115.97 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 767,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

