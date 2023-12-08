Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

CTAS traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.27. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $559.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.