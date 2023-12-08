Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,007 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
