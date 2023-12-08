Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $113.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

