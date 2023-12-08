Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PK. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of PK opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
