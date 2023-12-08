Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,143 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

