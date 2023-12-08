Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,241,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.