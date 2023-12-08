Cipher Capital LP Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.