Cipher Capital LP Invests $817,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

