Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,801 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $571.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

