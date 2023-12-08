Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $411,310. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.