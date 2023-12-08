Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %
DT stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
