Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %

DT stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.