Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

