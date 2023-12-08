Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 21,672 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $36.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

