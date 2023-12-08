Cipher Capital LP Sells 46,363 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.23 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

