Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,952 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

