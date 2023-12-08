Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $667.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

