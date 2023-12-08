Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.