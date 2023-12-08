Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.17 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

