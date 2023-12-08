Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.