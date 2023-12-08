ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 25,253 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $851,026.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,339,842.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,736 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,683.68.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $435,795.36.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,400 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $1,071,792.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,413 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $142,142.73.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $1,091,031.25.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO opened at $33.91 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after purchasing an additional 278,098 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.