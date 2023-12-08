Clinton Snow Purchases 7,142,857 Shares of icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Stock

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Clinton Snow acquired 7,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($165,562.91).
Clinton Snow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Clinton Snow 675,000 shares of icetana stock.
icetana Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About icetana
icetana Limited, a Software as a Service software company, provides video analytics solutions in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of icetana Solution, an AI-assisted video surveillance software to provide automated real-time anomalous event detection.
