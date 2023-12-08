CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNX opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.