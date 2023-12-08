Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

