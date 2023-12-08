Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.97. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 452,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

