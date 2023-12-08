Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CGO opened at C$51.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.47. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$44.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.47. The firm has a market cap of C$725.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

