Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$73,500.00.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.