Comparing Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and Golden Heaven Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 4 5 0 2.56 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivid Seats and Golden Heaven Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $679.57 million 1.92 $28.66 million $0.55 12.05 Golden Heaven Group $41.09 million 2.29 N/A N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 8.78% -19.99% 4.69% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

