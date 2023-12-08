Comparing ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -28.92% -75.63% -23.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A $0.15 44.45 fuboTV $1.28 billion 0.73 -$561.48 million ($1.59) -2.01

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSiebenSat.1 Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 3 2 0 2.40

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

