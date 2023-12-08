Comparing Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) & Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and Brilliant Earth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 14.50 Brilliant Earth Group $441.67 million 0.62 $2.13 million $0.08 35.50

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Salvatore Ferragamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brilliant Earth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group 1.48% 11.70% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

