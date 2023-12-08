Compound Market Capitalization Tops $432.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Compound has a market capitalization of $432.45 million and approximately $68.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $53.75 or 0.00123044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00035315 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,906.26 or 1.60015241 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,044,854 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,025,605.83520549 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.88164549 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $69,807,475.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.