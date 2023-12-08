Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $25.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

