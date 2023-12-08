Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Hayward’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $202.72 million 0.45 -$9.45 million ($0.10) -10.30 Hayward $972.95 million 2.83 $179.35 million $0.29 44.48

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayward shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Hayward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hayward 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hayward has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Hayward’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -4.13% -2.77% -1.29% Hayward 6.74% 8.00% 3.46%

Summary

Hayward beats CBAK Energy Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

