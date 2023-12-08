Contrasting Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) & FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) and FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and FirstRand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 FirstRand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and FirstRand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 17.31% 6.70% 0.32% FirstRand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FirstRand pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstRand pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and FirstRand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $5,841.84 billion 0.02 $8.26 billion $1.09 8.03 FirstRand N/A N/A N/A $2.94 1.18

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FirstRand. FirstRand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats FirstRand on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FirstRand



FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages. It also provides life and short-term insurance products; and vehicle finance, instalment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services. In addition, the company offers asset management, as well as vehicle-related insurance services. It serves retail and public sector customers, SMEs, business, agricultural, and medium corporates. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

