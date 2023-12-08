Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for about 13.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned 6.72% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $82,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 67,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.64.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

