Craig Hallum Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Hold

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PL has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Shares of PL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,150. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 782,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

