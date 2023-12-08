Creditcoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and $20.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

