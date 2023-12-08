Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.09

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 377884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,082 shares of company stock worth $6,676,966 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 972,194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

