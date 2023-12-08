Critical Contrast: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) versus Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Summit Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.12 billion 0.32 -$225.00 million ($2.64) -2.76 Summit Therapeutics $700,000.00 2,162.60 -$78.78 million ($1.55) -1.39

Analyst Ratings

Summit Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.58%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -11.27% 1,124.72% 4.78% Summit Therapeutics N/A -64.01% -22.31%

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Summit Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. for research and develop Ivonescimab (AK112) and SMT112, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

