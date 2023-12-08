Critical Survey: Siegfried (SGFEF) versus Its Rivals

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) is one of 345 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Siegfried to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Siegfried shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siegfried and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siegfried N/A N/A 61.26 Siegfried Competitors $3.84 billion -$11.79 million -82.83

Profitability

Siegfried’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Siegfried. Siegfried is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Siegfried and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siegfried N/A N/A N/A Siegfried Competitors -55.42% -62.78% -11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Siegfried and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siegfried 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siegfried Competitors 382 1740 3139 82 2.55

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Siegfried’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siegfried has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Siegfried peers beat Siegfried on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products. It also offers contract development and manufacturing services, including pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale up and clinical trial material production. In addition, the company provides APIs and controlled substances focusing on anesthetics, pain treatment applications, and central nervous and respiratory diseases, as well as caffeine for human health and nutrition. Further, it licenses oral solid and sterile products; assembles registration dossiers; and offers a common technical document for various products. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland.

