Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

