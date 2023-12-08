Css LLC Il Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Amgen were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

