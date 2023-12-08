Css LLC Il Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

